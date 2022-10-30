PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man in Petaluma was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with two small children in the car, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department.

Around 9:13 p.m. on Saturday police received a call reporting a person who was possibly driving under the influence. The caller shared the vehicle description and the license plate number to police. According to police, officers found the vehicle as it headed back to the residence where it was registered. Police say that while the driver tried to park the vehicle they hit a curb.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Eric PabloGarcia and they say they observed signs of intoxication. Officers proceeded with a DUI investigation and determined that PabloGarcia was driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the back seat of the vehicle police found two children aged four and one. The children are now in the care of family members. Police did a records check and determined that PabloGarcia was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

PabloGarcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and police say after they handcuffed him he resisted officers before being “taken to the ground.” He was then transported to the hospital before being medically cleared.

Before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail, PabloGarcia was given breath tests which showed his blood alcohol content was .31 and .32%–about four times the legal limit. PPD went on to say that drivers who are charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines, and a suspended license.