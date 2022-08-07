PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a man accused of indecent exposure on Friday, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department.

On Friday, August 5, just after 1:30 p.m., calls came in reporting an indecent exposure at El Camino Park located at 155 El Camino Real. A caller stated that the suspect fled the scene heading west. He was last spotted hopping over a fence onto the rail right-of-way.

Officers were able to detain the suspect without incident when he rode away on a bicycle near the 100 block of Alma Street. Officers were able to see that his pants were unbuttoned and his zipper was down.

A further investigation showed that the caller, a man in his 40s, was at the park with his four-year-old son. The father was getting water for their dog when he noticed that an unknown man nearby was talking to his son. The father then saw that the man’s penis was exposed and he was touching himself while talking to the child.

The father immediately yelled at the suspect who ran east through the park. Officers learned through the investigation that the suspect had engaged the child in a conversation.

Police booked the man, Rupert Richard Taylor-Fox, 59, Menlo Park, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor indecent exposure and annoying a child. At this time police are not aware of any other cases that involve this suspect.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.