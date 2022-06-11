PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Pacifica have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure, the department announced on Friday.

Nathan Barela is accused of exposing himself to customers at a business located in the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue and he was arrested on Tuesday without incident, police said.

Barela was arrested on suspicion of violating penal code 314.1, indecent exposure, and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police are asking people who may have witnessed anything or who might have information to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Please refer to case number 22-1503.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.