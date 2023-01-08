SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday morning for allegedly brandishing a fake firearm.

Officers received multiple reports of a man with a gun near Stony Point Road and State Route 12 at about 8:40 a.m. Humberto Moya-Gonzales, 28, was allegedly pointing what looked like a gun at homeless encampments along the Joe Rodota Trail and at vehicles in the area.

Officers found Moya-Gonzales on an onramp to State Route 12 at Stony Point Road. He was ordered to drop the gun, which officers determined was a replica.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Moya-Gonzales was taken into custody without incident, police said in a statement. He is facing charges of openly displaying an imitation firearm in public and drug-related charges. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.