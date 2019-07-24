Live Now
Man breaks into Pt. Richmond home, steals clothes, TV remote, police say

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police in Richmond are searching for a man they say broke into a home while residents were sleeping and stole clothing and a television remote.

The break-in occurred on Saturday around 5 a.m. at a home in Point Richmond.

Police say the suspect entered the home through a sliding glass door.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35-years-old, 160 to 180 pounds with short brown hair.

He also has a goatee on his chin and was last seen dressed in a light blue sweater and cargo pants.

Those with information on the suspect or incident are asked to contact the Richmond Police Department.

