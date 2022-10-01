(KRON) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Pacifica on Friday, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Around 6:45 p.m. Friday evening, officers with PPD were called to the area of Humboldt Court due to a report of a potential carjacking. Multiple calls came in to police dispatch reporting several shots fired by suspect at the scene. No injuries were reported.

After arriving, officers found the victim and confirmed that his vehicle had been stolen by at least two suspects who were armed with guns. According to police, one of the suspects fired multiple shots during the incident. The suspects then reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The victim believes that his work van was the target, and the suspects followed him there.

Shortly after, police found the victim’s vehicle abandoned in a parking lot in Pacifica. The contents of the vehicle were emptied out, and the suspects fled. Police are still pursuing this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PPD detectives at 650-738-7314. To share information anonymously please call 650-359-444 and refer to PPD case 22-2739.