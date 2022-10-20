MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape and assault of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who lives in Daly City.

McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight on Oct. 7, when the train stopped at Walnut Creek BART, according to the press release. When the victim exited onto the platform, McDowell followed her. No one else was on the platform. McDowell grabbed the victim and forced her into an elevator. The two struggled and at one point, the release states, the victim activated the elevator’s emergency alarm.

McDowell fled while BART police were en route. Security camera footage and a description put out in a law enforcement bulletin led him to be arrested by BART police on Oct. 15 at North Concord Station. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on Oct. 21 in Superior Court of California in Martinez.