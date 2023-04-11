A 39-year-old transient has been arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing statues of the Biblical figures of Mary and Joseph in Menlo Park on the night before Easter last weekend, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday. Roberto Vatical is accused of the vandalism of the statues at St. Patrick’s Seminary and University on Middlefield Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

Vatical allegedly set a Duraflame log at the base of the statue of Joseph, sprayed lighter fluid on it and set it on fire, then taped a balloon to the statue’s right hand and clear tape around the neck, while the statue of Mary had a broken egg on its face and pieces of bread and tomatoes on the ground, prosecutors said.

A priest at the seminary saw the fire and came out to put it out as Vatical allegedly fled. Investigators eventually identified Vatical as the suspect after finding stickers on the food found at the statues and going to a nearby Safeway, where surveillance footage showed him buying the fire log, balloon and lighter fluid, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Vatical was later found and arrested at a bus stop and was charged with felony vandalism of a place of worship and misdemeanor unlawful setting of a fire, prosecutors said. He remains in custody on $20,000 bail and made his initial appearance in court Monday but did not enter a plea.

The county’s Private Defender Program was appointed to represent him and he was set to return to court Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.