SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday.

Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover agent over five transactions, prosecutors said. The DOJ alleges that Zuniga would drive back and forth from Oakland to San Francisco on a scooter up to six days a week to sell drugs.

On May 26, an undercover law enforcement officer approached him and offered to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine. Zuniga allegedly agreed and sold hundreds of dollars worth of both narcotics to the officer four more times.

After his arrest on Aug. 4, authorities allege they found 162.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, 180 grams of suspected meth, 120.7 grams of suspected cocaine base, and 35.3 grams of suspected heroin in Zuniga’s possession. Officers also claim to have found $2,000 in cash, multiple drug scales and packaging materials for narcotic sales.

Zuniga has been charged with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of both fentanyl and meth. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years and a $5 million fine for the fentanyl charge. For the meth allegations, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

He will next appear in court on Aug. 31.

