Man charged with homicide in ‘strange’ Dublin self-defense shooting

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — No criminal charges are being filed against a Dublin homeowner who, according to investigators, acted in self-defense when a “strange,” deadly double shooting unfolded on his doorstep.

The homeowner’s ex-girlfriend was killed in the shooting and her friend is being charged with homicide.

The chain of events began when Adrianna Navarro, 28, of Vallejo, went to her ex-boyfriend’s townhouse the first night of 2020. The couple had recently broken up, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Adrianna Navarro / GoFundMe

Navarro was accompanied by another man, Rickey White Jr. of Vallejo, when she arrived just before midnight on the 3400 block of Monaghan Street in Dublin.

White had a gun, according to police, and it’s unclear why White agreed to go with Navarro to her lovers’ quarrel.

The homeowner also possessed a handgun that he had legally purchased, registered, and kept in his home. When the homeowner heard someone knocking loudly on his front door, he recognized his ex-girlfriend, grabbed the gun, and opened the door, police Capt. Nate Schmidt said.

Rickey White Jr.

Words were exchanged and White pulled out a gun, police said. According to the Dublin Police Department, “The two subjects attempted to assault the resident and, in self-defense, the resident fired his own gun at the subjects as he fled from residence and called police.”

Navarro was fatally shot. White was also shot, but survived.

Police are not sure who fired the bullet that killed Navarro. But no matter who shot who, the 29-year-old homeowner will not face any charges, according to prosecutors and police.

“In the state of California, you have the right to protect yourself in your own home,” Schmidt said.

“(The homeowner) is listed as a victim at this point. He was scared for his life. He fired several times to get away from the threat,” Schmidt said.

The incident was Dublin’s’ first homicide in a decade.

“It’s a strange one. This isn’t a random crime. This occurred because these two people knew each other,” Schmidt said.

On Monday afternoon, Alameda County prosecutors charged White with homicide for the death of Navarro. They also charged him with attempted homicide, home invasion robbery, and burglary.

Police have been in contact with Navarro’s family trying to explain how the investigation is unfolding, and why the person who likely fired the shot that killed her will not be facing criminal charges.

“Whenever we have a death, it’s tragic. We are doing everything we can to assist them through this process,” Schmidt said.

A GoFundMe page for Navarro that raised more than $8,000 to pay for funeral expenses writes, “Our beautiful beloved Adrianna ‘Droanna’ was taken way before her time. She was full of ambition, love and her whole life ahead of her. She touched the lives of everyone around her with her beautiful personality.”

White remains in Santa Rita Jail without bail. He briefly appeared Monday in court, where he learned prosecutors are pursing a slew of charges against him with a potential life sentence. White has not entered a plea and is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on January 21.