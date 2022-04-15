RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a man with murder with an enhancement of an alleged use of a deadly weapon for a hit-and-run crash that took place March 21. Roman Gaelan Seabock, 20, struck and killed Raul Morales Lopez, Jr. with his 1997 Dodge van.

Lopez was walking his bicycle on a sidewalk on Hoffman Boulevard near Cutting Boulevard around 10:00 p.m. when a van drove onto the sidewalk and ran him over, the Contra Costa DA said. Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Richmond Police Department investigated the crash and gathered evidence from the vehicle, security video footage and witness statements. Seabock was arrested Wednesday in San Anselmo and was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Another high-profile hit-and-run happened April 7 in San Jose when a pickup truck struck and killed Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53.