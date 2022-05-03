SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that someone is climbing the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in the city’s south of Market neighborhood.

“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower,” a tweet sent at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday states. “This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

Salesforce Tower Fast Facts

The Salesforce Tower, completed in 2018, is the second-tallest tallest building west of the Mississippi River, after the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles.

It’s 1,070 feet.

The tower has already been seen in movies and TV shows, such as HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

The tower sits on landfill and is adjacent to the Transbay Transit Center.

Salesforce is a cloud-based software company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.