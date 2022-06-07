SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A jury in San Francisco has found defendant Vincent Jacobo guilty of second degree homicide for a 2013 murder, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Jacobo was convicted of murdering Maurice White, his roommate at the time. According to the DA, Jacobo texted White and asked him to meet in the Mission District.

Upon meeting Jacobo, the two got into an argument and White attempted to run away.

Jacobo chased him down, shooting him five times– three in the back, one in the arm, and one in the neck– killing him.

The shooting was captured on video, the DA said.

“This was a senseless act that took the life of a much-loved young man,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin. “As I have promised, we are continuing to work to clear the backlog of homicide cases and I am glad that we finally have accountability for the victim and his family with this verdict today.”

Jacobo will be sentenced on September 2.

