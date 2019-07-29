Man describes seeing shooter with rifle before deadly Gilroy rampage

GILROY (KRON) — A man said he saw the gunman before the deadly shooting that killed three people and injured several others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

Brendon Gorshe, of Gilroy, says he had the chance to stop the rampage but did not want to risk the lives of his twin 11-year-old daughters.

“If I had a gun I could have ended it right there,” Gorshe said. “I had a clean shot.”

Gorshe said he saw the gunman holding an assault rifle right after he came over the fence.

He got out of his pickup truck and started yelling at the gunman. He says he thought about running him over but did not want his daughters, who were in the truck, to get hurt.

“We were too much of a target at that point,” he said. “There’s no way I’m going to take the chance of one bullet maybe making it through that…my daughters come first.”

Gorshe then began to describe the horror that came next.

“The honey lady and her husband were the first ones to see him because they told him ‘hey, you can’t jump the fence’ and he shot them bop bop right there,” he said. “That must have been the first ‘pop, pop’ that everybody heard and then…he must have been directed at the crowd of kids right next to the honey lady’s tent because they all took off running.”

Gorshe says the honey lady, who was not identified, is out of the hospital but her husband is still being treated.