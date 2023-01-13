(KTXL) — A government building in Sacramento was evacuated Friday morning in response to a bomb threat, the Sacramento Sherrif’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said a SWAT team and bomb squad are at the Department of Human Assistance (DHA), located in the 1700 block of 28th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the building was evacuated and the Sacramento Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a man with a backpack entered the building and said he had a bomb.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man has been detained.

SacRT said a bus bridge is in place on the Gold Line between 13th Street and Power Inn Stations as a result of police activity near the building.

The DHA is a Sacramento County department in charge of administering federal, state and local government programs that provide various types of assistance to eligible county residents.