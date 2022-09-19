SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles on Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.

At 5:45 a.m. on Monday, officers with Santa Rosa CHP were called to a crash on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue on a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

CHP’s initial investigation indicates that a man was hunched over or crawling on Todd Road. A dump-truck heading east on Todd Road collided with the pedestrian. After this collision, a Chevrolet truck traveling west on Todd Road also hit the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

