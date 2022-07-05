SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said.

A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.

The car received major damage and the driver, a 65-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene at 10:24 a.m. The crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the San Jose area CHP office at (408) 961-0900.

