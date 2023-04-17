(KRON) — A 35-year-old man died in a crash on Highway 101 in Salinas on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:15 p.m., CHP was informed of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy-101 southbound just north of North Main Street. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver, identified by authorities as a Salinas man, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The Chevrolet rolled over and came to a stop in the roadway with the lights off.

Witnesses pulled over, put on their hazard lights, and attempted to use a flashlight to show oncoming traffic that there was a vehicle in the roadway. A 44-year-old man from Carmel Valley was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram south at 65 mph when he collided with the Chevrolet.

Witnesses told police they could feel the impact from the crash while standing on the side of the roadway. After the second crash, it was determined that the Salinas man suffered fatal injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the incident report from CHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram did not suffer injuries; he was wearing a safety belt, according to the CHP report.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour while authorities investigated the crash. Anyone with more information on the collision is asked to contact Officer D. Watson with CHP Monterey at 821-770-8000.