(BCN) — A Felton man died on Sunday in the Santa Cruz area after his vehicle hit a power pole and a tree on State Route 9, the California Highway Patrol has announced.

Dylan Charette, 31, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on SR-9 north of California Drive early Sunday morning when for some unknown reason his car veered off the road, hit a power pole, then continued off the roadway and overturned down a dirt embankment where it hit a tree.

CHP arrived at the scene at approximately 2:29 a.m. and saw that Charette had sustained major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The accident is currently under investigation and it has not been determined wether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, CHP said.

