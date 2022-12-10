(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police.

Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning CPR. Fire crews performed further life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene just after 2 a.m.

KRON On is streaming now

Police referred to the man as John Doe in the press release, as he has not yet been identified. BART Police say the case is still being investigated, and they do not believe foul play was involved.