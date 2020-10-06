Man accused of smashing Trump’s Hollywood star again

Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star is shown after it was vandalized on Oct. 26, 2016. Alleged vandal James Otis speaks after being released from jail the following day. (Jamie Moreno, left; KTLA, right)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of smashing President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star last week, officials said.

James Otis — who was dressed as the Incredible Hulk — is accused of using a pickaxe to destroy Trump’s star on Oct. 2, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Otis expressed his intention to damage the star via social media, police said, and in 2016, was arrested for the same charge.

Investigators reviewed video of Friday’s incident and determined Otis to be the one who destroyed the star. Detectives contacted Otis’ publicity team, who relayed “his desire to turn himself in for the recent crime,” according to LAPD.

On Monday, Otis went to the department’s Hollywood station and was questioned by detectives and subsequently booked for felony vandalism. Bail was set at $20,000.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce estimated the damage to be over $3,000, LAPD said.

In 2016, when he was facing a similar charge, Otis said, “I admitted my mistakes and am now dealing with my consequences, unlike Mr. Trump, who has never admitted what he’s done.”

An heir to the Otis Elevator Company fortune, Otis’ great-great grandfather invented Listerine, he said at the time. He also said he owns the world’s largest collection of Dr. Seuss’s original art.