UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated case but did not say whether they have made any arrest or have identified any suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call or email Detective Juan Morena at (510) 675-5354 or at juanm@unioncity.org. Information for police can be left anonymously at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.