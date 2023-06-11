(BCN) — An Antioch man was placed on a $35 million bail for allegedly shooting a woman he was in a domestic relationship with, said police on Thursday.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard on May 25, where they found a man with gunshot wounds in his legs and a woman shot in the head. The man survived, but the woman died from her injuries at the scene, said police.

Detectives determined that the male victim was the husband of the homicide victim.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, police later arrested 46-year-old Brain Yacopetti, who allegedly was in a relationship with the woman who was shot. He was transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

On Wednesday the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Yacopetti related to murder, attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a felon.

