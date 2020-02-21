Man faces more than 300 years in prison following multiple armed robberies, sexual assaults in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Contra Costa man could face more than 300 years in prison after police say he is responsible for multiple armed robberies and sexual assault cases in Oakland.

Damon Watkins, 25, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with two counts of robbery and six counts of sexual assault.

On Jan. 15, a woman was approached by Watkins near the area of Telegraph and W. MacArthur streets.

Watkins took the victim to a remote location and robbed her at gunpoint. He then took her to another remote location and sexually assaulted her, according to officials.

On Jan. 26, another victim was approached by Watkins near 51st and Broadway and at gunpoint, was directed to withdraw cash.

A 3 week SVU investigation ends with 25-year-old Damon Watkins facing more than 300 years behind bars.

He took the woman to the same remote location where he sexually assaulted her then robbed her of additional loss.

He then fled the area.

The Oakland Police Department shared the info with partnering agencies in an attempt to identify Watkins.

On Jan. 26, San Francisco Police officers stopped the car associated with Watkins and took him into custody. He was charged him with two counts of robbery and six counts of sexual assault.

Watkins could be facing a minimum of 112 years and up to 307 years for both crimes.

If you have any knowledge regarding the incidents, or have been a victim of Watkins, contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3641.

