(BCN) — A jury convicted a 30-year-old Salinas man Monday for first-degree murder and attempted murder, in connection with the shooting deaths of two unsheltered people April 7, 2021.

A Salinas jury agreed with prosecutors that Michael Sanchez shot and killed an unsheltered teen and injured a 22-year-old unsheltered man in Salinas, the Monterey District Attorney announced Monday. The jury also found Sanchez guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors said Sanchez approached a tent in a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks by the intersection of Industrial Street and Sanborn Place and fired a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm into the tent twice, fatally striking 17-year-old Adam Diaz Gallegos in the head. The gunfire also struck Brandon Hurtado Villa, 22, in the shoulder. A third person in the tent was not injured.

Police located Sanchez near the area of the shooting and said that he had the murder weapon in his waistband.

Sanchez will be sentenced on Sept. 1. He faces a maximum sentence of 93 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

