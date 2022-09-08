SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco’s Marina District early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not yet being released.

The driver of the vehicle stopped following the collision and was not injured, police said. Investigators said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the case.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

