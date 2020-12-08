Man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Calif, (KRON) – The Contra Costa Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in a fire Tuesday morning.
The victim in the fire has been identified by authorities as 23-year-old, Virillio Patino-Cruz of North Richmond.
Patino-Cruz was found unresponsive in his home. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Authorities responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire in the 1800 block of Giaramita St., North Richmond.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.
For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
Latest Posts
- New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
- Concord porch pirate caught on camera
- Video shows great blue heron swallowing alligator whole in Florida
- Democrats call Republicans delaying transition to Biden administration ‘dangerous’
- Elon Musk leaves ‘entitled’ California, moves to Texas