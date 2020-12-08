Man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Calif, (KRON) – The Contra Costa Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in a fire Tuesday morning.

The victim in the fire has been identified by authorities as 23-year-old, Virillio Patino-Cruz of North Richmond.

Patino-Cruz was found unresponsive in his home. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Authorities responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire in the 1800 block of Giaramita St., North Richmond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.

For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Press release – Suspicious Death Investigation – posted on Contra Costa Sheriff Facebook:https://t.co/A8CF5yPmFS — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) December 8, 2020

