SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a man was convicted of first-degree murder for a killing that took place in the Mission District in 2014. Luis Gutierrez stabbed Ronnie Goodman Jr. 39 times and was also convicted of torture and an enhancement for using a knife, the DA said.

“This was a shocking and devastating crime that took the life of a young man in a brutal way,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said. “The case had stalled for many years before my administration and I am proud of our hardworking staff, including Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, for finally bringing this case to closure and achieving accountability for the victim and his family.”

The murder occurred at the corner of 24th and Capp Street on September 9, 2014. Gutierrez got into a physical altercation with several men after exiting a Muni bus, according to the DA.

After stopping at his home, Gutierrez and his brother, Javier Gutierrez, chased down Goodman and confronted him. Goodman asked Luis to put down the knife and tried to run, but Javier tackled him and tased him, the DA said. Luis then repeatedly stabbed him.

Javier Gutierrez pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon before the trial began. He was sentenced Thursday to eight years in state prison.