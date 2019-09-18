Man hospitalized with vaping-related illness starts ‘Break the Vape’ campaign

LOOMIS (KRON/KTXL) – Mysterious vaping-related illnesses have sent hundreds to the hospital and killed seven across the country.

21-year-old Ricky D’Ambrosio was hospitalized after suffering respiratory failure linked to vaping.

He is back home now but had been placed in a medically induced coma at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville.

D’Ambrosio lost 30 pounds in 10 days.

“I have been vaping off and on since I was 16. It was really popular when we were all in high school. We’d sit in the car and we’d vape in the morning,” D’Ambrosio said.

He says he usually used tobacco, sometimes cannabis but it was all legal.

Doctor Samjot Dillon said that there were no clear answers to what caused his illness, just that vaping had to do with it and there is no treatment.

“Intravenous steroids, anti-inflammatories like antibiotics as needed, along with full-spectrum of aggressive critical care that is provided in state of the art critical care units,” Dillon said.

This treatment helped but D’Ambrosio still faces struggles, including walking up the stairs.

As he continues to recover, he decided to give his vaping equipment to the Department of Health.

The equipment will be analyzed in hopes to learn more about what is causing the illnesses.

“I will never vape again. That is definitely one thing I stand behind,” D’Ambrosio said.

He learned a lesson and prays that the illness won’t take any more lives.

D’Ambrosio’s family is also starting an awareness campaign which urges others to “Break the Vape.”

For the campaign, you are asked to record yourself smashing your vape with a hammer in order to raise awareness.