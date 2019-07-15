Man in fatal Charlottesville car attack sentenced to life plus 419 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An avowed white supremacist was sentenced to life plus 419 years on federal hate crime charges Monday for deliberately driving his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr., 22, received the sentence for killing one person and injuring dozens during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Last month, Fields received a life sentence on 29 federal hate crime charges.

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore followed a state jury’s recommendation in handing down the sentence.

Under state law, he was allowed to go lower than the recommendation, but not higher.