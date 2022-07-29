SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was indicted by a San Francisco federal grand jury for a murder for hire scheme has been arrested in Boston, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Allen Gessen was arrested in Boston and made his initial federal court appearance on Thursday, July 28 at the United States District Court in Boston.

The indictment charges Gessen with one count of murder for hire. The maximum statutory penalty for the charge is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by a court only after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, according to a join announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The charges in the indictment are only allegations, according to the announcement. The case is being prosecuted by the Corporate Securities Fraud Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and being investigated by the F.B.I.