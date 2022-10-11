SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect but ask anyone with information about the case to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.