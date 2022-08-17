SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area left a 45-year-old man injured Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

A suspect approached the victim and fired a handgun at him. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. No arrest has been made in the shooting and no detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.