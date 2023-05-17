A 52-year-old man was injured in a shooting after getting into a physical altercation with someone breaking into his vehicle in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Shotwell Street after the altercation over a broken car window.

A male suspect, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, shot the 52-year-old twice before fleeing with a second suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, while the two suspects remained at large as of Wednesday morning, San Francisco police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

