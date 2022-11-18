SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The shooting suspect had fled the scene before police arrived and remains at large. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.