Man jumps in front of subway train while holding 5-year-old daughter

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – New York commuters witnessed a horrific scene Monday morning when a 45-year-old man jumped in front of a moving subway train, holding his 5-year-old daughter.

The man was killed, but the little girl is expected to be okay.

“The man I saw jump in had a little girl, in his arms, next thing I know he and her jumped,” said witness Jennifer Hub.

Cell phone video shows Good Samaritans pulling the little girl from under the subway train just after 8 a.m.

Others on the platform comforted the youngster who just barely escaped with her life.

Witnesses could only watch as 45-year-old father grabbed his 5-year-old daughter and jumped in front of the southbound 4 train.

Witnesses say the train slowed down, but couldn’t stop in time, running over the man and the little girl.

“There was a man who in a heroic effort went down in the front of the tracks to see if the little girl was OK and he got her out, and brought her up to us, and thank God above,” said Hub.

The little girl suffered only minor injuries.

The incident left commuters traumatized and searching for answers.

“I’m a mom. And this devastated me like crazy. I watched it first and I’m absolutely so thankful that she’s all right,” said Hub.

Police say it’s still unclear why the man jumped.

They are now investigating, and we’re told the girl’s mother met the child at the hospital.

She is recovering.

Latest News Headlines: