Man killed in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Antioch overnight.
The man was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night near Cavallo Road and East 18th Street.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information.
Latest News Headlines:
- Community honors lives lost in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
- Flying Tails: Bay Area shelters partner with Central Valley to rescue dogs
- Dine & Dish: Dish: Just Food for Dogs
- New California law limits youth football practices
- Residents believe they’re being racially targeted by criminals in SF’s Sunset District