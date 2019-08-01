Live Now
Man killed in Antioch shooting

News

ANTIOCH (KRON) – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Antioch overnight.

The man was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night near Cavallo Road and East 18th Street.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information.

