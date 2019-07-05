Man killed in crash near San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person was killed in a crash on Mount Hamilton Road near San Jose, according to authorities.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, officers received a report of the crash and responded to the scene east of Alum Rock Avenue.

Officials say the car went off the roadway and down an embankment.

CHP says a 36-year-old woman, identified as Latoya Phillips from Campbell, was being assisted up the embankment.

She alerted officers that there was a passenger that needed help in the 2018 Range Rover Velar.

Authorities determined that Phillips was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Fire crews found a 52-year-old man unresponsive in the front seat.

After receiving medical treatment on scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Phillips told authorities that she had left a restaurant with the man and was driving down the hill when the car drifted.

Officials determined that Phillips was under the influence of alcohol.

After tests were taken, Phillips was arrested for felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

She has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.