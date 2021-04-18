Man killed in head-on collision by apparent drunk driver in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A 52-year-old man died in a head-on collision caused by an apparent drunk driver in Petaluma Saturday night, according to authorities.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Petaluma police officers responded to a report of a collision on Stony Point Road near Rainsville Road.

Officers located one car on Lichau Creek.

The other car had rolled over several times and was on the shoulder of Stony Point Road.

Medical aid was given to both drivers, but the driver of a white Ford F150 truck was pronounced dead by Petaluma Fire Department personnel.

The identity of the victim, a 52-year-old man, is being held pending a notification family members.

The driver of the Ford was driving northbound on Stony Point and was struck by a Honda Civic driving southbound, officials said.

The Ford rolled over several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 21-year-old Austin Matsler-David of Santa Rosa, appeared to be driving southbound and and crossed into the oncoming traffic and struck the Ford.

After striking the Ford, the Honda continued southbound on the east shoulder of the roadway and went over a concrete K-rail barrier and into the creek.

Matsler-David was taken to Memorial Hospital, when an officer noticed he smelled like alcohol. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Matsler-David for DUI.

After being treated at the hospital, he was booked at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for felony DUI causing injury and for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Traffic Officer Chris Ricci at 707-781-1275.