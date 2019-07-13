Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Suspects sought after man killed in shooting at Motel 6 in Concord

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD (KRON) – Authorities are searching for two men involved in a murder in Concord late Friday night, according to the Concord Police Department.

Adam Renfroe, a 32-year-old Brentwood resident and Robert Brown, a 40-year-old Bay Point resident have been identified as the suspects in the case.

Both Renfroe and Brentwood have arrest warrants for murder.

Brown’s home was located in Bay Point where the Concord SWAT team served a search warrant Saturday afternoon.

Neither suspect was found.

Renfroe and Brown are considered armed and dangerous. Police advice if you see the suspects or know of their whereabouts, contact your local police department or call 911.

Authorities say around 11:15 p.m. Friday night police responded to a report of shots fired at a Motel 6 on Clayton Road.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he later was pronounced dead.

As the investigation continues, no other details have been released.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News