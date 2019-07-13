Suspects sought after man killed in shooting at Motel 6 in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – Authorities are searching for two men involved in a murder in Concord late Friday night, according to the Concord Police Department.

Adam Renfroe, a 32-year-old Brentwood resident and Robert Brown, a 40-year-old Bay Point resident have been identified as the suspects in the case.

Both Renfroe and Brentwood have arrest warrants for murder.

Brown’s home was located in Bay Point where the Concord SWAT team served a search warrant Saturday afternoon.

Neither suspect was found.

Renfroe and Brown are considered armed and dangerous. Police advice if you see the suspects or know of their whereabouts, contact your local police department or call 911.

Authorities say around 11:15 p.m. Friday night police responded to a report of shots fired at a Motel 6 on Clayton Road.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he later was pronounced dead.

As the investigation continues, no other details have been released.

Check back for more details.