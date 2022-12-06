OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died following a shooting early Saturday morning in West Oakland near South Prescott Park, police said. Shots were fired just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Peralta Street, which is next to the main post office in Oakland.

Police dispatchers received a report of a person who had been shot. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

The man’s name was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

