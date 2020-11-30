Man killed near East Dublin BART Station identified as Bay Area rapper ‘Lil Yase’

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — The man who was shot near the East Dublin BART Station early Saturday morning and later died has been identified as well-known Bay Area rapper Lil Yase.

Yase, whose real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., arrived to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the hospital around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Updated Press Release in regards to Dublin Police Homicide Investigation. The victim has been identified as 26 year-old, Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr. AKA Lil Yase. Contact Dublin Police at 925-462-1212 with any info which will assist the investigation. pic.twitter.com/DzFKLLVtsk — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) November 29, 2020

The 26-year-old rapper, from San Francisco, was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later died from his injuries.

Officers searched near the East Dublin BART Station after receiving information and found evidence of a crime on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway.

They searched the area for a suspect, but weren’t able to locate one.

No arrests have been made and no additional information has been provided at this time.

If you have any information that will help with the investigation, contact Dublin Police at 925-462-1212.