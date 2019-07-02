Man killed, two others injured in crash at SFO terminal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another two were injured in a crash Monday afternoon at a terminal at the San Francisco International Airport.

Police say three pedestrians were hit around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the arrival area in the international terminal at the airport.

According to San Francisco Police, a driver accelerated their car from the curb just before the collision.

Two men and a woman were initially taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said late Monday one of the men died just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, is cooperating with investigators and did not show signs of impairment.

Police say the collision does not appear to be intentional.

The two other victims suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.