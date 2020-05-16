Man leads police on chase from Napa to Fairfield minutes after being released from custody

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday minutes after being released from custody, according to the Napa Police Department.

Thirteen minutes after being released from custody for vehicle theft, burglary, identity theft and drug related charges by the Napa Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Trevor Anderson stole a Napa resident’s truck.

Anderson led police on a pursuit from Napa to Fairfield, police say.

The car owner reported seeing his truck being stolen. A Napa police officer located the truck leaving town.

The Napa Sheriff’s Office and Napa Police Department worked together to set up spike strips to flatten the truck’s tires.

Anderson continued to drive on the flat tire until he crashed into a curb in Fairfield.

No injuries were reported.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

