SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department.

The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police, according to the police department’s official Twitter account. Police said this is the city’s 54th traffic-related fatality this year.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.