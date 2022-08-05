(BCN) — A Sureno street gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of two people in King City in 2021, Monterey County prosecutors said this week.

Raul Lucas, 21, of Salinas, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 26, 2021, Lucas drove to King City and met up with three other Sureno gang members.

They then drove to Sussex Way, where they shot and killed Carlos Lopez, 20, and his girlfriend Salina Godoy, 18, as the two tried to exit a vehicle, prosecutors said.

Godoy was 10 to 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Street cameras in King City captured the license plate of the vehicle used in the murders, and police later served a search warrant at the residence associated with the vehicle and located a firearm used in the murders.

Detectives collected the weapon, and it was found to contain Lucas’ DNA on it.

Lucas is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 31 and could receive 58 years to life in prison for the murders, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.