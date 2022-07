MARIN, California (KRON) — A man who was recently released from jail allegedly started a brush fire on the hillside next to the Marin County Jail, according to a Facebook post from the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD).

The fire occurred on Marin County Property, within 100 yards of the Marin County Jail, according to the post. A citizen reportedly saw the suspect in the area of the fire. The suspect was later detained by police and arrested for arson.