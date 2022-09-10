SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was rescued after falling off a cliff at Baker Beach, according to a tweet by San Francisco Fire Department.

The man was able to call 911 after falling down the cliff shortly before 6 p.m. The rescue took two hours, and the man was deemed ‘okay’ once rescued, SFFD said.

In a similar incident, a man and dog were rescued after falling off a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco last Sunday. Both man and dog were okay, according to SFFD.