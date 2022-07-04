DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities responded to a call on Monday morning about a man who had fallen from a cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City, the California Highway Patrol said.

First responders arrived at the scene from the North County Fire Authority (NCFA) with Battalion 123 to investigate a person stuck on the cliffside, the agency said. NCFA said it was unable to get a visual on the person so they contacted the CHP air support at approximately 9:19 a.m., CHP confirmed.

The man received medical attention but the extent of his injuries, if any, are not known at this time.

