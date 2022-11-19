MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a woman and two men who allegedly swindled a victim into a robbery after meeting him on a dating application, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Around 5:55 p.m. on Friday, MPPD received a call about an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon near the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man with multiple injuries.

It appeared that the victim had been struck by a pistol and with punches and kicks, according to police. Officers gave the man medical support until Menlo Park Fire Department and paramedics arrived on the scene. The victim was later taken to a local hospital for further care.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the victim met up with a woman from a dating application. The pair were sitting in his parked car when two men approached the vehicle, grabbed the victim and dragged him out of the car.

Police say the suspects then pistol whipped, punched and kicked the victim before stealing cash from him and fleeing. The woman also fled the scene with the two suspects, according to police. MPPD was unable to locate any of the suspects the night of the incident.

The two male suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, both wearing face masks. One of the men was reportedly wearing all-black clothes and the other was wearing a red jacket. Police say that one of the men was also armed with a handgun.

The woman is also now considered a suspect, and she is described as being White or Hispanic and in her early 20s. She was reportedly wearing reading glasses, grey sneakers and a white dress that featured black designs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. MPPD is investigating this case and is asking anyone who has information or witnessed the incident contact police at 650-330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.